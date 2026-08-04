Politics are everywhere right now... except for in a carefully-worded, PR-vetted Tate McRae statement. Amid persistent rumors about the pop star’s political views, McRae skated around the discourse when she was directly asked about her beliefs. The issue with her statement — and similar ones from stars like Sydney Sweeney — doesn’t even really come down to her party alignment, but the simple fact that this centrist word salad is so transparently say-nothing, that a blunt “no comment” would be much less frustrating.

McRae’s nebulous politics first came into question in the summer of 2025, when she collaborated with Morgan Wallen. Though Wallen has also not publicly disclosed his political beliefs, he’s perceived to be right-leaning, and McRae admitted to “learning” from the “controversy and criticism” that resulted from their duet shortly afterwards. She found herself in hot water again in early 2026 as rumors of a relationship with NHL star Jack Hughes became rampant, at the same time that Hughes was caught laughing along with President Donald Trump on a phone call.

While McRae is Canadian (as she so famously reminded us earlier this year), these MAGA-adjacent connections have led to questions over if she supports Trump’s presidency. But instead of just outright saying if she does or doesn’t, McRae decided to respond with a vague wave to her charitable contributions.

“I like to say my piece through organizations I support and the environment that I have on tour,” McRae told Variety of her political silence. “I think it’s pretty obvious what kind of person I am and the things I support. And I hope that my fans can see that through the things that I’m putting my energy towards.”

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As Variety noted in their write-up, McRae is likely pointing to her support of LGBTQ+ nonprofit The Trevor Project as a signal that she doesn’t align with conservative views. But if that’s the case, then why not just say that? It seems the pop star has been warned against using the words liberal or Democrat in her press training to avoid scaring off fans from the other side of the aisle, so now she has to use wordy backchannels to tell people she’s not a secret Trump supporter.

If the approach seems incredibly familiar, it’s probably because Sydney Sweeney addressed similar MAGA rumors in much the same way a few months earlier. Like McRae, Sweeney’s political affiliations were called into question due to her controversial boyfriend and a dogwhistle-filled American Eagle ad, as well as some eyebrow-raising photos from past family events. When the Euphoria actress was asked to clarify her politics by Cosmopolitan in January 2026, she emphasized she’d never publicly state her alignment.

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“This is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of,” Sweeney said. “I’m not a political person. I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics. That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into. It’s not why I became who I am. I became an actor because I like to tell stories, but I don’t believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another.”

Like McRae, Sweeney side-stepped actually revealing her politics, and instead subliminally hinted at them by saying she’s not “comfortable” with how people have projected beliefs onto her that she “doesn’t align with.”

Both McRae and Sweeney’s overwrought-yet-unsubstantial statements illustrate how a certain cohort of modern celebrity seems deathly allergic to just saying what they actually believe in, courting a safe-but-bland middle ground over passionate honesty. It’s not even about being liberal or conservative at this point — just say that sh*t with your chest, at least!