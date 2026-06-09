Sydney Sweeney Breaks Her Silence On Euphoria Cast Feud Gossip

For Euphoria fans, the drama wasn’t just on the screen in the show’s final season. Even before the HBO drama’s epic conclusion aired throughout April and May, a narrative had grown online that there was a serious rift among the main cast — and the largely isolated Season 3 storylines added fuel to that fire. Now that the show is over, Sydney Sweeney is directly addressing the gossip for the first time.

The main speculation about a feud among cast members centered on Sweeney and her co-star Zendaya. Prior to the season, this was largely based on a number of Sweeney’s public controversies that led to inferences about her political leanings. The gossip was spurred on by Zendaya ducking out of an L.A. Euphoria premiere after a brief appearance amid reports of a falling out with Sweeney. As the show aired, it seemed clear the two actors did not film scenes together — even when Zendaya’s Rue attended the wedding of Sweeney’s Cassie, she left immediately after the ceremony and didn’t join the rest of her friends at the chaotic reception. After the finale aired, Sweeney did not include any photos of Zendaya in her photo dump commemorating the show and its cast.

While fans have taken all this to paint a story about feuding actors, Sweeney called the chatter “crazy” when asked about cast drama in a June 9 Vanity Fair interview. “Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show,” Sweeney said. “It’s honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things.”

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She went on to refute the speculation that the main cast’s buzzy movie careers created issues in filming the last season.

“I was in first position to HBO. So the moment they say, ‘Hey, this is the first day of filming,’ I’m legally not allowed to do anything else,” Sweeney said. “So my schedule doesn’t affect the show. And so that was funny to watch everybody spin narratives on it. All of us were in first position, so it wasn't like any of our schedules were holding it up.”

She went on to explain that while the cast didn’t share as many scenes with each other as they previously had, they still dissected their plot points together on set. “What was interesting was we didn’t get to see each other’s storylines. When we were given the script, we were only given our scenes,” Sweeney said. “And so every single time we were in the trailer, we were like, ‘Wait, what are you doing today?’ And we would try to piece the story together.”