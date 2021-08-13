Tahzjuan's Previous Stint On Paradise Was A Hot Mess — Literally

Tahzjuan Hawkins is no stranger to the scorching nature of the Bachelor in Paradise competition, but fans are hoping she can withstand the high temps and high drama this season. If you want to know more about the 28-year-old who made sweating a style statement last go-around, you’ve come to the right place. From her real job to her social media to some must-know facts, here’s the 411 on Bachelor in Paradise’s Tahzjuan Hawkins, AKA the hottest girl to hit the beach.

Quick recap: When it came to Tahzjuan’s previous stints on the franchise, what she lacked in quantity she made up for in quality. Viewers first met her during Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood. Unfortunately, she got sent home on Night 1, but she quickly traded her heels for a bikini and headed to Paradise that summer.

After some major travel delays, Tahzjuan arrived at the beach late and entered the Season 6 competition during Week 4... when everyone was basically all coupled up. Not only were people already in lurve (or close to it), but Tahzjuan seemed to be the only one who found the hot Mexico climate brutal. She was only on BIP for one episode (a few days IRL) before getting eliminated, but that’s all it took to make fans fall in love with her honesty and humor. Here’s what you need to know about the most relatable contestant in Paradise history:

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tahzjuan Hawkins’ Real Job

When heading into Colton’s season, Tahzjuan was working at Lyft in Denver, Colorado as a program specialist. According to her LinkedIn profile, she was there for a little over three years and was responsible for “executing programs to enable our clients and partners to use Lyft as their primary transportation solution.”

Currently, she’s an associate real estate broker at a technology-powered brokerage called Real, and she freelances as a business development consultant for a tech company called HyperTattoo. So yes, she’s busy. And yes, she’s a boss.

Tahzjuan Hawkins’ Social Media

Tahzjuan’s socials seem to be all about keeping it real. Her Instagram, which has just over 35 posts as of Aug. 13, is full of candids with her friends, sweet selfies, and travel pics. Also, she’s known to live-tweet the Bachelor shows on her Twitter, so you’ll prob want to keep her feed refreshed during Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Facts About Tahzjuan Hawkins

Tahzjuan’s from Denver, Colorado, which might explain why she was so hot during BIP Season 6. ICYMI, Tahzjuan spent her entire duration of Paradise attempting to cool down since Mexico in the summer is hot AF. In 2019 she told Refinery29 she didn’t understand why she was the only one really feeling the heat. “I had every intention of like, Okay, you're going to get up, do your makeup, look great. You're trying to find a man. And then I got down there and I looked at everyone and I was like, ‘Why am I the only person having so many issues?’ I was there for just a couple of days. But the elements really got to me,” she said.

Throughout the season she was seen panting, passing out on the beach, fanning herself, and most epically, eating a bowl of spaghetti in the pool. While I hope she’s around longer in Season 7, I have no doubt she’ll make another memorable impression her third time around a Bachelor show.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.