Sydney Sweeney Explained Why She'd Rather Get A Tattoo From MGK Than Pete

Sydney Sweeney may be afraid of needles. But if she had to get a tattoo from somebody, she would put her trust in her friend, Machine Gun Kelly. During a recent game of “Ask Me Anything,” ELLE UK asked the 24-year-old actor, who portrays Cassie Howard on Euphoria, to choose between getting inked by MGK or Pete Davidson.

Sweeney got to know both while starring alongside them in the 2019 coming-of-age film Big Time Adolescence. If she had to pick only one of them to give her a tattoo, she admitted it would be MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker), and her reason makes so much sense.

“I feel like I’d get a funnier tattoo from Pete, but I trust Colson more with a tattoo,” Sweeney told ELLE UK. “I think he would do something that I’d want, so I’d probably do [my dog] Tank’s paw print or something. I feel like I could trust him if I couldn’t choose, and he would choose something that was good for me.”

This isn’t the first time Sweeney has reflected on her famous pal. In February of last year, MGK and Sweeney did a co-star test for BuzzFeed while promoting their second film together, Downfalls High. The musical movie is based on MGK’s fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall.

Asked how they first met, Sweeney recounted walking on set of Big Time Adolescence to find MGK and Davidson giving each other new ink. “I walk in and you [and Davidson] are literally tattooing each other and I’m like ‘Ok, this is the coolest set I’ve ever been on,’” she recalled.

Davidson gave MGK a “loco” tattoo, while the musician gave him a tattoo of the name “Zeke,” which is the character Davidson plays in Downfalls High. The “Zeke” tattoo was meant to be fake, but Davidson said he wanted to get it done for real, which is why he also tattooed MGK.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Fans can currently catch Sweeney on the second season of Euphoria on HBO Max.