Argyle Will Answer If You Call Surfer Boy Pizza's Number From Stranger Things

Season 4 of Stranger Things officially wrapped up with part two premiering on July 1, and if you’re all caught up on the episodes, don’t fret. There’s a fun way to experience a little piece of the hit TV show in real life until the next season drops. Fans have been calling the phone number of Surfer Boy Pizza after spotting the company’s digits on the side of Argyle’s van — and getting a pleasant surprise. Yep, you can actually call the Surfer Boy Pizza phone number in Stranger Things and get a hilarious response from Argyle himself.

ICYMI, Argyle flashed the Surfer Boy Pizza phone number on the side of his van in the final episodes of Season 4 of Stranger Things. At one point, he was driving slow enough for viewers to catch the digits, and naturally, fans decided to see if calling the number actually worked — to their delightful surprise, they got a response from Argyle.

If you call Argyle’s number, which is 805-457-4992, you’ll get a pre-recorded message from Argyle. "Surfer Boy Pizza, this is Argyle speaking,” he says. “We make everything fresh here at Surfer Boy, except for our pineapple, which comes from a can, but I still recommend slapping some juicy pineapple on."

For those who may be hesitant to add pineapple on their pie, Argyle also adds, "Oh, fruit on your pizza is gnarly, you say? Well, I say try before you deny."

Though you won’t be able to actually order pie from the Surfer Boy Pizza phone number, eagle-eyed Twitter users have pointed out that Walmart sells pizza inspired by Stranger Things. So, pick up your phone and (sort of) chat it up with newest member of the West Coast crew. But, remember, you’ll have to provide your own pizza.

This isn’t the first time that Netflix has dropped an easter egg for fans to find while watching Stranger Things. Viewers were also able to call private investigator Murray Bauman’s phone number in Season 3 to get a pre-recorded message on Bauman’s answering machine.

With so many fun nuggets throughout the show, Season 5 can’t come soon enough.