What Time Does The Super Bowl Halftime Show *Actually* Start? What To Know

The 2022 Super Bowl is just around the corner, and that means an epic halftime show is imminent. Super Bowl LVI lands on Feb. 13, and game day will be packed with celebrity performers set to take the field after the second quarter. This year’s game kicks off in Los Angeles and as a result, the NFL is bringing out some West Coast icons.

In 2021, the Super Bowl halftime show featured The Weeknd, who performed a medley of his best, career-spanning hits. This year, the big show is going to be a little more collaborative, with a number of performers joining the mix. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are slated to take the stage. It’s all going down at LA’s SoFi Stadium, and the performance will surely be one for the books. All five performers have more than a decade of hits under their belt, and it just so happens Snoop, Lamar and Dr. Dre are from California originally.

The NFL shared more details in an official press release:

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show marks the first time these five multi-award-winning artists will perform together on stage, exciting music fans worldwide and holding a special significance for the greater Los Angeles community, as they host the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years,” the press release stated. “Collectively, these artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.”

Before the big show kicks off, here’s everything to know:

When is the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13.

When can I watch the Super Bowl halftime show?

Once you’ve got your snacks lined up and you’ve called up your fellow sports fanatics to watch the game, you’ll probably want to know what channel to catch the action on. The game will air on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET, but no sweat if you don’t have cable. NBC streams on Fubo TV as well, which offers a free trial if you don’t already have it.

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?

When, exactly, can fans expect the halftime show to begin? Kickoff time for Super Bowl 2022 is at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the halftime show will begin after the first two quarters of the game, likely between 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET.

Who’s performing at the Super Bowl?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar have all been confirmed as 2022 Super Bowl halftime performers. Considering they’re all music industry veterans, the performance is bound to be stacked with iconic hits.

What teams are playing at the Super Bowl?

Of course, you may want to know which NFL teams are playing this year as well. The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.