Suni Lee Rejected Hailey's Offer To Meet Justin IRL For A Relatable Reason

Gymnastics superstar Sunisa "Suni" Lee has a lot going for her. Not only is she an Olympic gold medalist, but she joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars in 2021 and has slowly but surely become a household name. However, there’s one fun fact fans might not already know about her: Lee is a huge Belieber, which makes it all the more surprising she didn’t agree to meet Justin Bieber at the 2021 Met Gala.

Lee stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Sept. 30. to chat it up about the Met Gala, which she attended two weeks prior. As she explained, the night was a star-studded event, and she met a few of her favorite celebs. "I met Rihanna, I met Hailey Bieber, oh, my gosh, I love her," she said. "I talked to her, and I was shaking, and I was like, 'Hi, I'm Suni.' And then I was just telling her how I was dancing to Justin Bieber's 'Stay' for my first Dancing With the Stars dance.”

What Lee wasn’t expecting? The chance to meet Bieber IRL. “She's like, 'You should tell him.' And I'm like, 'OK.'" Lee went into detail about her conversation with Hailey. "Then when I got the chance to see him, I got too scared," she said. "I was like, 'I'm not doing it.'"

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lee admitted she was simply too nervous to approach her idol on the red carpet. "You didn't walk over to him and say hi?" DeGeneres asked, to which Lee replied, "No, I was so scared."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lee may have been scared to talk to Bieber on the red carpet, but she wasn’t afraid to tell DeGeneres how deep her fandom really runs.

“When we were younger, we had posters of him and blankets of him, and the posters have kissy marks on it with red lipstick," she confessed. "So Justin, if you're watching, just forget that I said that.... Yeah, I really want to meet him."

Lee doesn’t have to worry, though. At the rate her career is going, she’ll be in lots of star-studded rooms in the future and will likely have another brush with the Biebs before she knows it.