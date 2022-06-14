A Squid Game Reality Show Is Coming To Netflix — With A $4.56 Million Prize

In a very strange — and honestly, scary — occurrence of fiction becoming reality, Netflix has announced the hit series Squid Game will turn into a reality series. That’s right, the haunting dystopian TV show where people compete to the literal death for millions of dollars is getting adapted into a real-life competition. At least in the reality show version, no one’s life will be on the line... at least, I hope so. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Squid Game reality show.

After Squid Game premiered on Netflix in 2021, the Korean drama became the streamer’s most popular show ever. So it makes sense that even more Squid Game-esque content is on the way. The original series has been renewed for a second season, and Netflix announced Squid Game: The Challenge on June 14, 2022. In the new reality series, 456 contestants will compete in games inspired by the original show in an effort to win $4.56 million — the largest lump sum cash prize in reality TV history.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang [Dong-hyuk]’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series at Netflix, in a statement.

Read on for more details about the upcoming Squid Game reality series.

Squid Game: The Challenge Predicted Release Date

Since the new reality series was just announced on June 14, its release date hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will likely premiere in 2023. Check this space for more updates as filming gets underway.

Squid Game: The Challenge Trailer

There isn’t an official trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge yet, but Netflix did release a very creepy teaser video when they announced the series on June 14. The teaser begins with a shot of the faceless Squid Game guards while a message flashes across the screen: “The biggest Netflix show ever becomes the biggest reality series ever, with our biggest prize ever.”

The teaser goes on to show some more anxiety-inducing clips from the original series, along with the foreboding text: “The biggest risk is not playing.”

Check out the teaser video below:

Squid Game: The Challenge Cast

Netflix is currently casting Squid Game: The Challenge. Anyone can submit an application to be one of the 456 contestants at SquidGameCasting.com. The casting website seems to reassure applicants that no one’s life is actually in danger in the reality show version, since there’s a disclaimer that reads: “The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.”