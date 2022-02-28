Andrew Garfield Weighed In On Which Spider-Man Has A Fake Butt

The newest mystery in film costuming is far from behind us. During a Feb. 21 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Tom Holland said one of the three actors playing Spider-Men in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home wore a fake butt on set. These three bodysuit-wearing thespians are Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. In the TV interview, Holland didn’t say who wore the fake butt, which has led Garfield to recently address the very bones of his co-star’s assertion.

On Feb. 27, Garfield attended the 2022 SAG Awards, where he was asked about the fake butt mystery by ET. “Yeah, I heard this. I have no idea. Not me. So I have no clue. I don’t want to... I don’t know. I assumed everyone’s butts were their butts,” Garfield, who was nominated at the ceremony for Best Actor for his role in Tick, Tick... BOOM!, said.

Holland wasn’t prompted to share the anecdote on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I'll give you a spoiler, and I'm not gonna tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit," Holland told the host.

"You can figure out that for yourselves," Holland teased. This caused Meyers to joke about the star’s motive in telling this detail. "Everybody thinks you're such a nice guy, but you're all about ticket sales 'cause now everybody is going back out [to the theater] to try to find the fake ass,” the host said.

Naturally, this begs the question. If it isn’t Holland or Garfield, is it McGuire? The ET interviewer began to ask Garfield as much at the SAG Awards before he chimed in. “No, I don’t think it’s Tobey. I’ve seen Tobey’s butt. Tobey’s got back,” he said.

So, there you have it. Maybe Holland has been talking about himself, or maybe Garfield got it wrong about Maguire? Or maybe Garfield is lying. If his repeated denial last year about appearing in the film is any indication, Garfield is a good liar.

For now, it seems the fake butt mystery continues. Maguire, it’s your turn to weigh in.