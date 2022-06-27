George R.R. Martin Confirmed A Jon Snow GOT Spinoff Is In The Works

Between Game of Thrones Seasons 7 and 8, HBO embarked on a long process to find an heir. At the time, every spinoff idea pitched (and eventually made its way to development) was a prequel set within author George R.R. Martin’s already defined Westerosi history. But with the first prequel, House of the Dragon, debuting soon, Martin has confirmed the first Game of Thrones sequel, Snow, is also in the works.

The original ideas initially pitched for a Game of Thrones follow-up were prequels partly because Martin wasn’t interested in a sequel series back in 2016. With two more books still to go in A Song of Ice & Fire, the idea of the story extending beyond that was still too much of a gray area for the author to contemplate.

But six years on, things have changed. Martin may not have come up with a story beyond the crowning of Bran the Broken and Sansa, Queen of the North, but apparently, Kit Harington, the actor who spent a decade playing Jon Snow, does. On his personal “Not A Blog” website, Martin confirmed the project was brought to the HBO by Harington, and the series was in development.

Here’s what else is known about the sequel, the working title of which is Snow.

Snow Development & Filming Updates

Helen Sloan/HBO

The rumors of a sequel first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter, which had also broken stories on the GoT animated projects and the possible Broadway show based on Robert’s Rebellion. Confirmation this was more than a trial balloon to gauge interest arrived a few days later when Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys in the original series, told the BBC that Harington had developed and pitched it himself.

But it wasn’t until George R.R. Martin weighed in that the potential sequel was officially confirmed. Martin said on his website that he couldn’t give details until HBO greenlighted him to do so. However, he confirmed he is involved, and “[Harington’s] team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show.”

Harington has continued acting since GoT ended, including taking the role of Dane Whitman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he’s also gotten involved in the producing side of things, including 2017’s Gunpowder, which Harington developed, produced, and starred in for the BBC. It’s no surprise that he has a team of people to work with and got the show on the road.

Snow Cast

Helen Sloan/HBO

Since Snow is still in the development stage, there’s no cast confirmed, but with Harington the driving force behind the project, it’s a good bet he’ll reprise his role as the titular Snow.

Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) is one of the few from beyond the Wall who survived the series and traveled with Snow at the end of Season 8, so he’s a possibility. More than a few fans noted that Tormund, a fan favorite, would make a great comedy team with the dour Jon Snow. Perhaps there will be some of that in the new series.

Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess who could make guest appearances or continue in the new series. Harington has an excellent relationship with most of the cast, and cameo appearances from the few surviving Starks aren’t out of the question. Sophie Turner reprising her role as Sansa, Queen of the North, might occur, as could Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran warning through trees to beyond the Wall. Even Maisie Williams could sail in as Arya for a battle or two. It all depends on what direction the show decides to take.

Snow Potential Plot

Helen Sloan/HBO

Though the show’s existence leaked, everyone has been tight-lipped at what it might cover other than “Jon Snow’s continued adventures beyond the Wall.” There’s no word if Jon Snow might have to come south for an emergency or who and what he and the wildlings might face as an antagonist. But with Westeros now realigned and under the rule of three Starks, there are a lot of potential scenarios for what might come next.

Snow Trailer & Release Date Predictions

Helen Sloan/HBO

Martin’s blog post confirming Snow was in development was also very clear that the series is not guaranteed. Considering that the first spinoff, Bloodmoon, made it to the pilot stage before it was abandoned, Martin is hoping to temper expectations. Snow is also competing against other spinoff ideas, including The Hedge Knight, The Sea Snake, and Ten Thousand Ships, all of which are also in various stages of development. Snow has a fighting chance, as it’s the only sequel of the bunch and has a lead actor attached already. But until HBO confirms the series is going into production, there’s no way of knowing if and when the show might arrive.