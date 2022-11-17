Everyone knows a good playlist is key to a solid college experience, and The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 is here to provide for fans. With the premiere of Season 2 of the hit HBO Max series on Nov. 17, not only did fans get to reunite with their favorite Essex suitemates, but they also got treated to The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 soundtrack. And let me tell you, the songs are bangers.

It’s the sophomore season of The Sex Lives of College Girls, but Kimberly, Bela, Leighton, and Whitney are still in their freshman year. At the start of the season, the girls are back from Thanksgiving break for their second trimester of school. Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) is dealing with the loss of her scholarship, while Leighton (Renée Rapp) is navigating coming out. Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) is figuring out life outside of soccer season and Bela (Amrit Kaur) is trying to forge her own path in the campus comedy scene after the blowup with The Catullan last season.

But while the girls navigate the serious stuff, they also leave plenty of time for fun. The temperatures have dropped, but the party scene is hotter than ever at Essex. And with those parties comes this season’s bop-filled soundtrack.

Here’s your go-to list of the season’s music to recreate the iconic Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 playlist.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2, Episode 1 “Winter is Coming”

“Live to Survive” by MØ

“Money Mouth” by Diamond Qing

“Ceci n’est pas un cliche” by Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul

“Never Gonna Be the Same” by The Sonic Hijackers feat. Blondfire

“Separate Ways” by Nox Holloway

“I Love What I See” by Lady Sway feat. LiTTiE

“Gimme Dat” by Lulu Be.

“Holding On” by Akylla

“Batgirl (Edit)” by Kahikko & Kantola

“Push It” by Bagsy

“Second Part” by Motorama

“I’m So Tired” by Deserta

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2, Episode 2 “Frat Problems”

“Be Cool” by ilo ilo

“Supernova” by Eva Lind, Oliver Bjorkvall & Olivia Barley

“Wonderwild” by Hive Riot

“About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” by Lizzo

“Guadalupe” by Angelica Garcia

“Wheelie” by Latto feat. 21 Savage

“Vegas” by Doja Cat

“Hutch” by Barrie

This post will be updated with more songs as the season goes on. New episode of The Sex Lives of College Girls drop Thursdays on HBO Max.