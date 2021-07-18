Selena Had The Funniest Response After An Old Video Of Her Went Viral On TikTok

We all tend to look back on things our younger selves did and cringe. But most of us haven’t been in the public eye for years, where these embarrassing moments can blow up online at any time. Luckily, some celebrities have a good sense of humor about getting memed, and Selena Gomez’s reaction to an old video of herself going viral is hilarious.

It may be easy to forget nowadays, but 28-year-old Gomez has already been in the spotlight for decades. She appeared on the PBS show Barney & Friends at just 10 years old, and five years later, the actor became one of the most recognizable teens in Hollywood when she began starring as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.

While being an A-list star from a young age can be great, it also means cringey videos of you can easily go viral. That was the case for Gomez, when an old clip of her showing off her streaks of blue hair at a 2007 Teen Vogue party began circulating online again. “Got some blue going on,” a teenage Gomez gushes in the video. “I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different. Especially for the Teen Vogue party!”

It’s a cute, overly earnest teen moment that all of us who look back on old videos and laugh at ourselves can relate to, and Gomez was more than willing to get in on the joke. She shared a TikTok of her own in which she lip syncs to the viral clip while fidgeting with a multi-colored wig. “To my younger self: you’re not cool bro,” she captioned the video. Relatable!

Gomez’s adolescence wasn’t all hilarious throwback videos and Disney fun, though. In recent years, the actor has opened up about the pressures that being thrust into the public eye at such a young age. “Trying to grow up, being in such a weird position where people are actually caring and being awkward because you’re growing up — I think I was scared of it and I probably hated most of it,” she said during a 2019 interview on the Zach Sang Show. “But with that time that I’ve been given, I’ve just been able to come out on the other side and be okay.”

It’s good to hear she’s doing well, and luckily for fans, Gomez will be back on your TV soon! After taking some time away from acting, she’s starring alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in the upcoming Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building, which premieres August 31. We love to see it!