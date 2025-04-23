Although Sarah Michelle Gellar is not returning for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, her character Helen Shivers is still a big part of the new iteration. The first trailer, which dropped on April 22, includes a notable shoutout to the fallen beauty queen — but there’s another Easter egg that’s so subtle, Gellar says nobody has discovered it yet.

“There's one more [reference to Helen] in the trailer that people haven't picked up on,” Gellar tells Elite Daily. The actor, who is promoting her partnership with MyFitnessPal, remained tight-lipped on exactly where this hidden detail is located, but coyly teased that “there might be” even more allusions to Helen in the movie, which comes out on July 18.

While Gellar hasn’t seen anyone point out the Easter egg she has in mind, she did enjoy the response to the photo of Helen next to her gravestone in the trailer. “I was living for all the memes,” the actor says.

Gellar’s character, Helen Shivers, was killed in the 1997 film, and she has continually reiterated that she won’t be reprising her role in the new movie (even if the team behind it has been vocal about wanting to find a way to make it work).

She’s still closely connected to the 2025 film, though, since her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. is returning for the sequel. She’s even visited the set, although she didn’t have any words of wisdom for the new ensemble cast, which includes Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, and Jonah Hauer-King.

“Oh, hell no. I wanted advice from them,” Gellar says. “They don't need my advice.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer will hit theaters on July 18.