Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tied the knot on Saturday, Aug. 20 three years after getting engaged. Of course, the Modern Family cast was there to support Hyland, including the 31-year-old’s former costar from the show, Sofia Vergara. Although the newlyweds have yet to share any pics from the ceremony, Vergara thankfully shared tons of pics from the big event. You’ll want to see Sofia Vergara’s photos from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding, because it was full of love.

Vergara confirmed Hyland and Adams’ wedding on Saturday, August 20 in an Instagram post that features adorable pics from the celebration. In one pic captioned #sarahandwells wedding, Vergara is posing in a photo booth along with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, and Nolan Gould. Vergara also shared a snap of herself posing outside with Ferguson and Mikita, and sitting atop a car in a photo captioned, “Wedding weekend.” In one pic captioned “Summer wedding,” Vergara sports shades and a smile on her face as she sits next to her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

Fans have certainly been waiting a long time for the two to finally tie the knot. Hyland and Adams got engaged on July 16, 2019 after almost two years of dating — but the two originally weren’t in a rush to get married "We have not set a date or anything. We're trying to really just enjoy being engaged,” Adams told E! at the 2019 People's Choice Awards in November.

Then, the pair had to put their wedding on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age,” Adams said during a January 2021 episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, explaining that Hyland is immunocompromised. After attempting to reschedule the celebration for summer 2021, they had to once again postpone the event for the second time.

In June, Hyland finally held her bridal shower, which included her maid of honor, Ciara Robinson, and BFFs, including Vanessa Hudgens and singer CG Magree.

Though it may have taken a while to actually tie the knot, Hyland and Adams’ summer wedding looked like it was worth the wait.