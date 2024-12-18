Spoiler alert: This post discusses the events of The Ultimatum Season 3 finale.

Both Sandy Gallagher and J.R. Warren walked out of The Ultimatum without rings. The two didn’t enter the experiment together, but viewers noticed some definite chemistry between them when they were paired for a trial marriage. So much so that it almost looked like they could have had their own happy ending in the finale. However, Sandy tells Elite Daily that was never really an option.

“I knew that I was not walking out of there with J.R., and I wanted to make that pretty clear,” Sandy says. “Respectfully, I had a good experience with him, but there was no option in my heart for me to walk out of there with somebody new. That wasn’t going to happen.”

She goes on to emphasize that her relationship with J.R. never breached the boundary of the series. “J.R. and I left our relationship in The Ultimatum,” Sandy says. “We have not spoken since the show. We left things in the experience. We really left it there.”

In the same way that she knew her former partner Nick Tramontin wasn’t going to propose to her in the finale, Sandy also says she could feel that J.R. probably wasn’t going to get engaged to Zaina Sesay.

“I wasn’t really that surprised, if I’m being honest,” Sandy says. “I know that they’ve had a lot of issues in their relationship. And after going through my trial marriage with him, I could sense that he was not really ready to get married. So, yeah, I thought it would be a stretch if he actually would take that next step and commit.”

Sandy and J.R. caused a few stirs in the experiment when word got out they shared a few kisses during their trial marriage. This level of intimacy particularly bothered Sandy’s partner, Nick, but Sandy says she attempted to level-set with him prior to the experiment.

“Leading up to this, I was really trying to have a lot of conversations with Nick around boundaries and expectations, so that we were on the same page, and he didn’t want to have any of these conversations with me,” Sandy says. “I went in feeling really frustrated and upset because he didn’t want to have a game plan. And Nick made it very clear that he was excited to lean into the experience and have a new little girlfriend.”

But that tone quickly changed: “It wasn’t this somber thing that we thought we were going into — it just kind of turned the second it started.”