Sam Asghari Has Reportedly Encouraged Britney To Consider Hitting The Stage Again

Britney Spears made headlines throughout much of 2021 due to her conservatorship battle, which came to a head on Sept. 29 when her father, James Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship. Now, fans are asking what’s next for Spears, and understandably, they’re hoping to see her career kick back into motion. Will Britney Spears perform again? Her fiancé, Sam Asghari, reportedly encouraged it, so my fingers are crossed.

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement on Sept. 12, and have seemingly been attached at the hip since. The best part of all? He’s been nothing but a positive force in Spears’ life, according to a People source. Not only is he reportedly a “great influence on Britney,” but he’s “encouraged her to think about performing again."

“When Sam is around, Britney's days are very focused," the source shared. "Sam is very disciplined about working out and eating healthy. When she is alone, it's hard for her to motivate herself." However, those hoping to see Spears hit the stage soon shouldn’t hold their breath. "It seems she's just not ready," the source said.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Still, the report delivered a glimmer of hope that Spears could hit the stage again one day. In her November 2020 conservatorship hearing, Spears’ attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, told the judge it wasn’t on her radar at all. “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Ingham said. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Spears also previously stated she may never perform again. In an Instagram video posted in June, she admitted she’s focused on enjoying her life more than anything else. "Am I ready to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?" Spears said. "I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself.”

Spears first announced she would be taking a career break in 2019 when she abruptly canceled her Las Vegas residency. Two years later, it’s unclear whether she’ll make a return to the stage, but the Britney Army is holding out hope.