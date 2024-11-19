Sabrina Carpenter's Christmas Special Trailer Is Ho Ho Horny

The holiday season is about to be hotter than ever, because Sabrina Carpenter is bringing the spicy energy in her upcoming Christmas special for Netflix. The pop star is leaning into her love for suggestive humor in A Nonsense Christmas, which will be full of celebrity guests, festive musical numbers, and plenty of jokes that will make your cheeks turn red. Here are all the details about the TV event.

She may be famously short and sweet, but Carpenter is embracing the naughty list this year. At least, that’s what the first look at A Nonsense Christmas is telegraphing. The singer has always had a knack for bringing her signature vibe to the holidays, which she first proved on her 2023 EP Fruitcake. The collection of six original Christmas songs will be a central part of the set list for A Nonsense Christmas, although Carpenter will also cover some seasonal classics and may throw some of her more recent hits into the mix as well.

To get a “taste” of what Carpenter has in store, get all the info on A Nonsense Christmas below.

The Trailer Is An Innuendo-Filled Wonderland

C’mon, you knew Carpenter wasn’t going to miss a chance to make every holiday-related dirty joke possible. In the special’s trailer, which dropped on Nov. 18, Carpenter is in full form, warning viewers that it’s not going to be such a silent night when she takes the stage.

Most notably, Carpenter holds up a suspiciously vibrating present, joking that it must be a massager.

There Are So Many Famous Guest Stars

The trailer also reveals the impressive list of guest stars for A Nonsense Christmas. Carpenter will perform duets with Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis.

And a bunch of other celebrities will be showing up: Quinta Brunson, Nico Hiraga, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, and Owen Thiele.

It’ll Be Streaming Weeks Before Of Christmas

The holidays are starting early, when A Nonsense Christmas becomes available to stream Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.