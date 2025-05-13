Unlike most people who meet their significant other through a dating app like Tinder or Bumble, Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold has a much more unexpected app to thank for introducing her to her partner: Uber. One fortuitous rideshare led the 19-year-old dancer to discovering her soon-to-be boyfriend, Walker Lyons. And she tells Elite Daily the simple DM that he first sent her.

Arnold has previously detailed how a chance Uber ride kick-started her unexpected love story. As she recounted on a Christmas 2024 episode of The Squeeze podcast, Arnold had used the rideshare app to get a lift to the mall to shop ahead of a Good Morning America appearance. Her driver ended up being Lyons’ aunt, who suggested she would “really get along” with her nephew.

So, the Utah dancer gave the college football player a follow on Instagram. And soon enough, he initiated conversation in the DMs.

“He said, ‘Hey, what’s up? I’m Walker,’” Arnold recalls. “Then he said, ‘You’re beautiful. I love you.’”

The two became Instagram official in October 2024, but Arnold was sharing hints of her relationship in September with a GRWM video before one of their dates. When Arnold had to take a break from the Dancing With the Stars tour after spraining her ankle in March, she spent time with Lyons while healing from her injury. She says, “He’s the best.”

Rylee & Walker Exemplify The Butterfly Effect

The butterfly effect has been trending on TikTok, with people sharing how one small decision made a huge impact on their life. For Arnold, she’d be in a completely different place if she had taken a Lyft instead of an Uber in 2024. “I don’t even want to know where I’d be right now,” she says. “Walker is the best.” Arnold’s bestie and fellow DWTS pro Ezra Sosa says, “My work would be a lot harder, because Walker brings Rylee such joy.”

While Lyons is off from school and Arnold is between DWTS seasons, she says the two plan to make the most of their free schedules. “I’ll be spending a lot of time with him this summer and going on a lot of vacations, and just chilling,” she says.

What Rylee Is Manifesting The Rest Of The Year

It’s still too soon for Arnold to even think about Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. So far, only Robert Irwin has been announced as a celebrity contestant. Arnold previously said in September that she put out into the universe that the 21-year-old Australian conservationist would make a great partner, but her main focus is finding someone for Sosa. “We’re manifesting a great partner for Ezra,” she says.

Disney/Cristian Lopez

Sosa was paired with Anna Delvey for his first season as a pro, which didn’t end the way he wanted — the two were first to be eliminated. He jokes for Season 34, his wishes are “anyone who is not a convicted felon.” “We both want to have a stellar season together, and our criteria is just someone who wants to show up and put in the work,” he says.

Sosa also says he’s manifesting for his BFF to win the Mirrorball Trophy after coming in fourth place last season with her partner, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik. “That’s all I need,” she says.