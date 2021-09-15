The Royal Fam's B-Day Tweets To Harry Are Nice, But His 'TIME' Cover With Meghan Is Nicer

It’s a very happy birthday for Prince Harry! As the Duke of Sussex turned 37 years old on Sept. 15, he was showered in love from several different members of the royal family. Things haven’t exactly been cordial between Harry and his fam, but the royal family's birthday wishes for Prince Harry's 37th birthday proved things are on the mend.

"Happy birthday Prince Harry," a post on Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Twitter account read. Alongside the message was a photo of Harry with a big smile on his face.

A separate birthday message arrived from the official Royal Family Twitter account. This included a montage of photos featuring Prince Harry including some from his global charitable endeavors and one with his wife Meghan.

It seemed Harry’s special day was top of mind for his entire family across the pond. Prince Charles and Camila tweeted out a celebratory message as well. “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” they wrote along with a birthday cake emoji.

You can see the royal family’s posts for Harry’s birthday below.

Sept. 15 was a special day for Harry for multiple reasons. Not only was it his birthday, but it marked the release of his very first magazine cover shoot. He and Meghan were named part of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021, and posed together for the issue’s cover.

In a statement released on their Archewell website, the couple explained why the opportunity was so meaningful to them.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are not only humbled to be part of this year’s TIME 100 through the words of friend and partner José Andres, but to also write in praise of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the publication’s annual list of Most Influential People,” their statement read.

TIME

Their statement continued, “Since becoming the Director-General of the World Trade Organization in March, Okonjo-Iweala has astutely been hailed for the groundbreaking nature of her appointment to the role; the first woman and the first African to assume the position. What further sets her apart, and makes her leadership all the more trailblazing, is her ability to see the COVID-19 pandemic as a crisis with significant implications for both health and economic security.”

Birthdays are generally a great time for reflection, and Harry’s TIME 100 cover was the perfect opportunity for royal fans to look back on all of the important work he’s been doing.