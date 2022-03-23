Riverdale Season 7 Is Officially Happening, But Will It Be The Last?

The Riverdale characters have been through it, but the chaos isn’t over just yet. While fans had been expecting The CW to pick up a seventh season of Riverdale, the network acted much sooner than anyone saw coming, renewing the teen drama early after only a few episodes of Season 6 had aired. But the real question is whether Season 7 will be the end of Riverdale or not. As we we await more details, here’s everything fans should know about Riverdale Season 7, including when it will likely premiere and potential cast shakeups.

The CW officially picked up Riverdale Season 7 on March 22 as part of the network’s slate of renewals for its 2022-2023 schedule. However, the renewal didn’t answer the big question on every fan’s mind: will this be the final season? The CW didn’t immediately reveal whether Season 7 would be the show’s last run of episodes or not, but previous statements by the show’s stars have suggested it could be the end.

The rumors first began at the start of 2020 when KJ Apa revealed the main cast’s contracts end with Season 7. Then, they really kicked into overdrive when Lili Reinhart hopped on an Instagram Live towards the end of 2021 and said Season 7 “will probably be the last one.” Shortly after Reinhart’s comment, Cole Sprouse dropped another hint in an Entertainment Tonight interview, reiterating the cast’s seven-season contract and speaking about the importance of knowing when to say goodbye: “I think the quality of a wonderful program is knowing how to wrap it up and say, ‘Hey, we love you guys. This is the end, and I hope you guys enjoyed the ride.’”

On the other hand, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa seemed to shut down all the speculation Season 7 may be the show’s last in a March 17 interview with Decider. “Things have only started! There’s so much more to come,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “There’s still juice in the tank, as far as I’m concerned, at least. As long as the show remains meaningful to people, and people are invested in it, there’s definitely, definitely, definitely gas in the tank.”

While the future beyond Season 7 is still in question, at least we do know that the upcoming season is a done deal, and after all the supernatural twists in Season 6, it’s sure to be a wild ride.

Riverdale Season 7 Predicted Release Date

Prior to Season 5, Riverdale followed a consistent, predictable release calendar, but the past two seasons have been a bit wonky due to lockdown restrictions affecting production. Still, Season 7 is expected to adhere to the show’s traditional release schedule and hit the air in the fall of 2022, most likely in October or November.

Riverdale Season 7 Predicted Cast

There’s always the threat of a main character being murdered in Riverdale, but so far, the Core Four of Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead have survived to helm each season, and that’s expected to continue into Season 7. Other series leads like Cheryl, Reggie, Kevin, Toni, Fangs, and Tabitha are also probably safe to dive into even more drama in Season 7.

Riverdale Season 7 Predicted Trailer

Since The CW’s renewal came before Season 6 even got too far into its plot, it’s anyone’s guess what might be in store next season. Each season tends to delve into a different genre or schtick, with Season 6 being the show’s biggest leap by embracing the supernatural. Fans should expect a new genre to be explored in Season 7, along with a new murderous villain that the gang will have to try to take down.