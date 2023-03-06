Riley Keough's Elvis Presley Easter Egg In Daisy Jones Is So Sweet

Daisy Jones & The Six isn’t just paying tribute to one iconic music act — star Riley Keough was also able to give her legendary grandfather Elvis Presley a small nod in the new series, although you might have missed it. It’s pretty well-known that Daisy Jones & The Six was loosely inspired by the internal drama of Fleetwood Mac, but Keough brought her own personal musical history into the buzzy book adaptation as well. Eagle-eyed fans noticed an Elvis Presley Easter egg in the show, and it’s a sweet connected between Keough’s rockstar character and her IRL rockstar grandpa.

The moment comes pretty early on in Daisy Jones & The Six. In Episode 2, Daisy Jones finally gets recognized for her singing and songwriting talents when big-shot producer Teddy Price crashes an open mic night she’s performing at. Daisy performs the original song “Two Against Three” accompanied only by a guitar and some clutch backing vocals from her bestie Simone. While most viewers were probably too transfixed by the ethereal ballad to notice it, Daisy’s performance included a famous Elvis artifact. Music-loving fans pointed out online that Daisy’s guitar strap is the same one Presley used in his 1968 comeback special.

Prime Video

The red, white, and black patterned guitar strap is a pretty recognizable piece of music history. Keough’s own grandfather, Elvis Presley, showed it off during what would become one of his most famous performances ever: the ‘68 Comeback Special he taped for NBC that marked his return to music after nearly a decade-long hiatus. The importance of this special was recently highlighted in 2022’s Elvis, which emphasized how pivotal it was in Presley’s career.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The patterned strap is also well-known for being used by Jimi Hendrix throughout his career, including during his legendary Woodstock set in 1969.

David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

By featuring the musical accessory, the show isn’t only elevating Daisy Jones’ status as an iconic performer of the late ‘60s, but also giving a cute, if-you-know-you-know nod to Keough’s family history.