The 9 Biggest Changes Daisy Jones & The Six Made From The Book

Every time a hit book is adapted into a movie or TV show, there are always some changes, which always spark an inevitable discourse about whether the adaptation added interesting new layers to the source material... or glossed over an important detail that readers thought needed to be included. Daisy Jones & the Six is no different. The Prime Video series is a mostly faithful page-to-screen adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel, but anyone who read the book will notice a few pretty notable changes. Here are all the major differences between the Daisy Jones & the Six show and the book.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the first three episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six. The new series follows the dramatic, scandalous rise of the fictional rock band Daisy Jones & the Six throughout their heyday in the ’70s. Not only does it bring iconic characters from the book to life, it also puts actual music to the hit songs that previously only existed as lyrics in the novel. While the overarching story of Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne’s tumultuous relationship is taken straight from the book, the series does leave out a few big things that were on the pages... and adds some new details as well.

1. Pete’s Missing

Billy Dunne’s band is called The Six, but in the TV series, there are only five members. That’s because the show completely erased Pete Loving. In the book, Pete is the group’s bassist and Eddie’s chill older brother. It’s not too surprising for the show to get rid of Pete — he isn’t really central to any of the drama in the book, mostly staying out of conflict and fawning over his girlfriend Jenny — but it did mean the series had to kind of awkwardly side-step why the band chose to name themselves The Six.

2. Daisy’s Parents

Prime Video

Daisy’s background is largely the same on page and screen, but one notable difference is her mom’s attitude toward her as a child. The book describes her parents as being so cold and distant that they never noticed (or seemed to care) what wild antics Daisy was up to. But in the show, Daisy’s mom is strict and scolding, constantly putting her daughter down rather than completely ignoring her.

3. Billy And Camila’s Meet-Cute

The novel has Billy meeting his future wife, Camila, at a hotel bar, where she was working during one of his band’s early sets. But in the show, the two met at a laundromat, with Camila pretending she didn’t know who Billy was.

4. Eddie’s Interest In Camila

Prime Video

One of the most eyebrow-raising changes the show made is creating a connection between Eddie and Camila. In the book, the two characters rarely interacted, but the series had Eddie confessing that he grew up walking with Camila to Sunday school as kids, and heavily suggesting that he’s nursed a crush on her all these years. The tension between Billy and Eddie was always about the musical direction and control of the band in the book, but it looks like the show may be adding a romantic facet to that conflict as well.

5. Chuck’s Reason For Quitting

Maybe the TV series changed Chuck’s departure from The Six to avoid getting needlessly dark too soon. The show has him simply not following his pals to California because of college, rather than getting drafted into the war and dying, like in the book. The show also changed Chuck’s last name from Williams to Loving, as a nod to the nonexistent Pete Loving and Eddie’s book last-name (which is changed to Roundtree in the show).

6. Billy And Camila’s Non-Breakup

Prime Video

One major milestone in Billy and Camila’s love story is scrubbed from its portrayal on the screen. When Billy and his band moved to California, Camila initially broke up with him to stay with her family in Pittsburgh. They finally rekindled their love after The Six got a record deal, and Camila agreed to move to California. However, the show’s version of Camila ran away with Billy right away.

7. Hank’s Missing

It’s probably for the best that Daisy’s first manager, the manipulative and forceful Hank Allen, was written out of the series adaptation. In the book, Hank was responsible for trapping Daisy in a contract where she had to sing covers rather than write her own stuff, and he also became a particularly toxic boyfriend to her. The show skips over that time and instead has Daisy working with Teddy Price right away.

8. Simone’s Sexuality

Prime TV

Simone Jackson is mainly just portrayed as Daisy’s most loyal and supportive friend in the book, which never really went into the disco singer’s own personal life too much. However, the series added another layer to Simone by showing her flirting with another woman at a party.

9. Daisy’s First Album

Although the show version of Daisy launches her professional singing career by working with The Six, the book Daisy had her own solo album before Teddy Price brought her in as a collaborator. Daisy’s debut album of covers, First, does not exist in the world of the TV show.

New episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six drop Fridays on Prime Video.