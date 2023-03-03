The ‘70s are trending again, and the release of Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video is sure to make sure they stay. Based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the highly-anticipated miniseries follows the rise and fall of fictional 1970s rock band Daisy Jones and The Six. Since the series was announced, the cast has shared glimpses of what it was like filming it, as well as all the locations they traveled to for production. While staying in one location may have been easier, Daisy Jones & The Six was mainly filmed in three different locations — Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Greece.

Just like a traveling band, the cast and crew of DJATS really got around. Fans will remember that production began back in 2021 at the Paramount Pictures studios. On the first day of filming, Riley Keough (Daisy Jones) shared a snap of the cast in front of Stage 21 on the lot. “Day 1 of Daisy Jones and the Six today. I am so so proud of how hard everyone has worked to bring this story to life,” Keough wrote in her caption. The studios were used for a majority of filming, but according to Condé Nast Traveler, Daisy Jones & The Six also used some iconic real-life filming locations in Los Angeles as well. If you’re familiar with Hollywood’s music venue scene, you’ll recognize a few of these spots and may want to visit them for yourself.

Following their time in Los Angeles, production moved to New Orleans to shoot a few more scenes for the series before finally traveling all the way to Greece. IMDb lists two cities in Greece that were used for Daisy Jones & The Six filming locations. After watching the series, you may recognize a few more, but to start off, here are 12 places you can travel to for your very own set-jetting adventure.