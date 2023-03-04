The Daisy Jones & The Six Soundtrack Is Your Ultimate ’70s Rock Playlist

Bringing Daisy Jones & the Six to the screen was more than just adapting a book — the new Prime Video series also had to bring to life some already-iconic songs that only existed as lyrics in the 2019 novel. Fictional hits like the fiery “Regret Me” and the sweetly complicated “Honeycomb” served as massively pivotal elements of the novel’s story, and now readers don’t have to just imagine what they sound like. On top of the original tracks, the Daisy Jones & the Six soundtrack is also packed with tons of throwback rock classics that instantly transport listeners to the ’70s.

Daisy Jones & the Six had a pretty big task in bringing the fictional rock band’s smash-hit album Aurora to life. In the book, the group’s breakout album is what made them one of the most popular bands in the world, so stars Riley Keough (who plays Daisy Jones) and Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne) really had to deliver the vocals. Thankfully, the two actors more than proved their singing skills, and an all-star group of musicians, including Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, and Marcus Mumford, all helped shape Aurora’s production.

Now, book readers who’ve had to imagine what “Regret Me” or “Aurora” sounded while reading the lyrics can actually put some music to the words. The fictional album Aurora has now become real, having been released to streaming the same day as Daisy Jones & the Six’s March 3 premiere.

But the original songs are only part of the series’ musical charms. Check out the full list of songs featured in Daisy Jones & the Six below:

Daisy Jones & The Six Episode 1 Soundtrack

“Dancing Barefoot” - Patti Smith

“(All Alone) I Sit and Cry” - Violet Hall

“Incense & Peppermints” - Strawberry Alarm Clock

“Goin’ Back” - The Byrds

“3/5 of a Mile in 10 Seconds” - Jefferson Airplane

“Jazel Jane” - Blue Ash

“Suzie Q” - Dunne Brothers cover of Dale Hawkins

“Bang a Gong (Get It On)” - T. Rex

“How Love Will Travel” - Dunne Brothers cover of The Sonics

“Want You to Stay” - Richard Lloyd

“Different Drum” - The Stone Poneys

“Stumbled on Sublime” - Wyatt Stone

“Goin’ Back” - Carole King

“By Myself” - Daisy Jones

“I Feel the Earth Move” - Carole King

Daisy Jones & The Six Episode 2 Soundtrack

“Trouble No More” - The Allman Brothers

“I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home)” - Grand Funk Railroad

“Look Me in the Eye” - The Six

“Flip the Switch” - The Six

“Playing With Fire” - Jay Ramsey

“A Song for You” - Simone Jackson cover of Leon Russell

“Two Against Three” - Daisy Jones

“The Only Way to Be” - Derek McCotter

“Second Time for Me” - Pugsley Munion

“Silver Nail” - Billy Dunne

“Son of a Preacher Man” - Dusty Springfield

“Life Is a Beautiful Thing” - Tension

“I Saw the Light” - Todd Rundgren

“Nobody Needs” - Daisy Jones

Daisy Jones & The Six Episode 3 Soundtrack

“Mama Told Me to Watch Out” - Freddi / Henchi and the Soulsetters

“Let’s Dance” - Family Plann

“Naturally” - H.P. Riot

“Will It Go Round in Circles” - Billy Preston

“Up to You” - Simone Jackson

“One Happy Christmas” - Tammy Wynette

“Look at Us Now” - Daisy Jones & The Six

This track list will be updated as new episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are released Fridays on Prime Video.