The 2021 Met Gala proved to be a star-studded event thanks to celebrities like Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and Timothée Chalamet, who each dressed to the nines. By far, one of the most memorable looks of the night came from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The couple, who have reportedly been dating since December 2020, arrived at the event rocking some of the best — and coziest — red carpet outfits ever. Rihanna opted for an oversized ruffled dress, while her boyfriend wore a quilted blanket over a black tux. If you’re looking for a couples costume to DIY this year, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s 2021 Met Gala looks will be fashionable and comfortable.

The couple’s Met Gala debut also marked their first joint public appearance. Rumors about their relationship began swirling in early 2020, shortly after Rihanna and Hassan Jameel’s breakup in January. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly got close while they were both in New York that same month. However, not long after after the rumor mill turned faster, a source reportedly told E! that Rihanna had been “hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him.” Obviously, one thing led to another, and by December 2020, the two had reportedly become “inseparable.”

Now, they’re evidently going steady. So, grab your SOS or BFF and match this too-cute couple for Halloween. I just know all your friends will react with dropped jaws.

Rihanna’s 2021 Met Gala Black Ruffled Dress

Rihanna has always delivered stunning, meme-worthy looks at the Met Gala, and 2021 was no exception. She wore a head-turning black Balenciaga overcoat-style dress that she paired with a matching hat from Stephen Jones Millinery. So how can you replicate it? Allow me to show you.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The first thing you’ll want to buy is a simple black dress, like this $14 SHEIN option.

Next, wrap a black duvet blanket around yourself. Cozy, right?

Don’t forget that iconic black beanie.

Nor the silver jewelry. This affordable set from SHEIN contains a necklace with matching earrings.

You’ll also want to search for a silver headpiece. Etsy has one for $55, and though it’s a bit pricey, it looks so much like RiRi’s.

Complete the look by applying black lipstick.

ASAP Rocky’s 2021 Met Gala Quilted Blanket & Tux Combo

Lil Nas X wasn’t the only celeb to rock more than one look at the 2021 Met Gala. Upon his arrival, A$AP debuted a colorful quilted blanket, only to reveal a sharp black suit underneath.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images; Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

To recreate this look, start with a traditional black suit jacket.

Then, opt for a white dress shirt with ruffles.

Match the black jacket with a pair of black dress pants.

Make sure to throw on a pearl necklace, too.

Last, but certainly not least, you’ll want to find a quilted blanket with a checkered pattern. If you’d prefer a handmade option, Etsy, eBay, Facebook, and your local thrift store all have great options.

The last step? Walk out the door. And don’t forget to share evidence of your looks on the ‘gram.