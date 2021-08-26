All right, y’all. Take a deep breath — especially if you’ve been drooling over Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s romance for the past few months. Recent reports suggest that, allegedly, a Rihanna-A$AP Rocky engagement could be in the cards in the not-too-distant future (or so a source has told Us Weekly). I! Know!

“These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works,” the source shared with Us Weekly in story published on Aug. 26. “Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, [it] may well happen soon, but there’s no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they’ve got going.”

The source continued, explaining that Rihanna and A$AP already “see each other as life partners” and “don’t need a piece of paper to be happy, but Ri’s a real romantic and her friends and family — her mom, especially — would love to see her married.”

My goodness! Someone grab an umbrella-ella-ella for all of these tears in my eyes.

Of course, if you’ve been following their relationship closely, you know that A$AP Rocky (aka Rakim Mayers) has been googly-eyed over Rihanna for a while now, picturing the future and even detailing his plans in a GQ interview earlier this summer.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For those unfamiliar, in the interview, A$AP called Rihanna “his lady,” “the love of [his] life,” and “the One.” And when asked how this relationship compared to others he’d had in the past, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones… I think when you know, you know.”

So, while fast(ish)-moving, an imminent Rihanna-A$AP engagement definitely seems like it’s in the realm of possibility (and on A$AP’s mind, at that).

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple have reportedly been attached at the hip since last winter. "[Rihanna and A$AP] have been inseparable the past few weeks," a source told People in a story published on Dec. 9, 2020.

Of course, rumors had been swirling for months that the long-time friends were, uh, a little more than that.

“[Rihanna and A$AP Rocky] have always had amazing chemistry and Rihanna relates to A$AP and it feels natural, easy and fun," another source shared with Entertainment Weekly that same month. "She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados."

Do we think they’ll wed on the island? And more importantly, will I be invited to the ceremony? Only time will tell. But we’re keeping our eyes peeled for a ring.