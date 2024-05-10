Red, White & Royal Blue Is Officially Getting A Sequel

The love story between Alex Claremont-Diaz and Henry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor will continue. On May 9, Prime Video announced that a sequel to the the yearning YA romance movie Red, White & Royal Blue is coming. While author Casey McQuiston never released a follow-up to their 2019 novel, they may have given fans a clue about what this new movie could be about.

The sequel announcement came eight months after Red, White & Royal Blue premiered on Prime Video, adapting the enemies-to-lovers tale of the U.S. president’s son Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and the U.K. prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). As in the book, the movie ended with Alex and Henry publicly revealing their relationship to the world and happily being together. So, what could a sequel possibly be about? Well, there is still some story that the first movie didn’t cover.

A couple years after releasing the Red, White & Royal Blue novel, McQuiston published a collector’s edition that contained a bonus chapter at the end. In this added epilogue, it’s revealed that Alex and Henry move into a brownstone in Brooklyn together as Alex studies law and Henry abdicates from the royal family. The chapter ends with the couple getting engaged and planning their future lives in Austin together.

With that extra bit of lore in mind, Red, White & Royal Blue 2 could very well involve a wedding — let’s just hope there isn’t another cake mishap. Here’s everything fans should know about the upcoming sequel.

The Main 2 Stars Are Returning

Along with the sequel announcement, Prime Video also confirmed Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine will reprise their roles as Alex and Henry. While it’s likely that most of the rest of the main cast of the first movie will also be back, no other casting has been confirmed yet.

It Probably Won’t Premiere Soon

Since the sequel was only just announced, it’ll still be a while before fans can actually watch it. On the bright side, the first movie’s director Matthew López will be back, and he’s writing the script with McQuiston.