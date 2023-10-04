Ever since Taylor Swift started showing up at NFL games amid her rumored romance with Travis Kelce, a new wave of toxic hate has bubbled up. From football fans loudly booing Swift mid-game to angry viewers claiming her mere presence is “destroying” the game, many NFL devotees have not been welcoming to the superstar’s new interest in the sport. And the grossest reaction of all came from a Barstool Sports podcast, in which a group of men made sexist remarks about Swift. After the clip went viral, Rachel Zegler pointed out just how disgusting and misogynistic these stances on Swift are.

After Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, the hosts of the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take vented about how they think “Taylor Swift is using the NFL to make her star bigger.” In one portion of the podcast, the hosts say they’ll only believe Swift and Kelce’s relationship is real if they release a sex tape. “If Taylor Swift is going to be taking over our Sundays I’m going to need to see a sex tape,” one host captioned the podcast clip.

Rachel Zegler was among the several outraged responses to call out the sexist conversation.

“It’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated,” Zegler wrote.

Zegler continued by pointing out the bigger issue in how woman’s sex lives are treated differently than men’s.

“You will never see people speaking this way about a man,” Zelger continued in her thread. “That goes for a lot of different scenarios. we do not pick apart men’s attitudes and relationships the way we do women’s. and it’s not always just men who speak this way about us. women can and do, too. it sucks.”

She concluded by taking aim at the tired defense of people writing off conversations like this of just being a joke.

“Seeing a lot of ‘it’s a joke’ but you’ve got to understand that since the beginning of time ‘you can’t take a joke’ has been synonymous with ‘let me say a horrible thing about women without suffering the consequences,’” Zegler wrote. “We’re sick and tired! it’s never been funny! get a life!”