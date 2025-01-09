Rachel Lindsay Will Pay Bryan Abasolo $500K, Per Divorce Settlement

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have reached a settlement in their divorce. After almost four years of marriage, the couple separated on Dec. 31, 2023, and Abasolo officially filed for divorce on Jan. 2, 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Their breakup got messy when details about the financial aspects of the divorce came out in May 2024. Now that the divorce is settled, here’s everything the former couple agreed to — including a $500,000 payment from Lindsay to Abasolo.

According to the latest settlement in January, Lindsay will pay Abasolo a lump sum of $500,000. The rest of their joint assets will be divided between the two of them. Per E!, Abasolo will keep their Miami residence, his 2021 Honda Accord sedan, Breitling watch, and several bank accounts and LLCs. Lindsay will keep their North Hollywood property, her 2023 Porsche Macan SUV, other bank accounts and businesses, and her engagement ring and wedding band.

They will split Lindsay’s equity from the Fan Controlled Football League and any profits from their investment in the Molly’s Grape & Produce Company will be divided over the next five years, according to E!.

This settlement is a long time coming. In 2024 court docs, obtained by Us Weekly, Abasolo claimed that he only made $1,300 per month and requested that Lindsay pay $75,000 in legal fees. At the time, Lindsay responded that she hoped to “quietly” handle these issues. “Bryan continues to reside in Rachel’s home, for which Rachel pays 90 percent of all expenses,” she responded in a filing obtained by Us.

Months later, in July 2024, Us reported that Lindsay was ordered to pay Abasolo temporary spousal support amounting to $13,000 per month. Plus, she had to pay $75,000 to cover fees for Abasolo’s attorney and forensic experts.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Lindsay and Abasolo got married in August 2019, they did not sign a prenuptial agreement. Following their split, Lindsay opened up about regretting that decision. “It was just a different time, so I wasn't leading with that,” she said during a June 2024 appearance on the Hidden Gems with Natasha Parker podcast. “And we weren't on the same page with prenups, and so I just didn't want it to be a bigger issue, so we didn't have one. You know, hindsight's 20/20. I would've done it. I mean, I always wanted to do it, but again, we weren't on the same page when it came to that.”

“The place that I'm in now, you know, financially, however you wanna define it, is totally different than when I got married,” Lindsay added. “We were more leveled, and I wasn't in California.”

She continued, “I'm not the same person that I was when I got married. You're just not. And that's why a prenup is necessary because you're dealing with dissolving a marriage, and you're two different people. My mistake is expecting that the people will be handle it in the same way.”