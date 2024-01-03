Rachel Lindsay Hinted At 1 Potential Reason For Her & Bryan’s Split

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have called it quits. On Jan. 2, Abasolo filed for divorce after over four years of marriage. Per court documents, obtained by USA Today, the chiropractor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for filing. Although Lindsay hasn’t publicly spoken out about the breakup yet, she did drop a hint about their married life in an episode of the Viall Files podcast, released on Dec. 21, 2023.

“Bryan and I live totally different lives," Lindsay told podcast host Nick Viall, when asked about keeping their marriage off social media. "We're just in two totally different places, so there's not a lot of time to take pictures of each other and show what we're doing.”

“Marriage has its ups and downs, but you never know when we're good or when we're not because we really just don't put it out there,” she added. “That's just kind of always been us.”

In the interview, Lindsay also touched on her and Abasolo’s plans to have a family. “You think, 'OK, when I'm ready, I'm ready. It'll happen.' And then it doesn't, so that's like been a little bit of a struggle, too,” she said, adding, “I'm ready for a restart button for 2024.”

The hints about their future split didn’t stop there. On Jan. 1, Lindsay posted a 2023 recap on Instagram, featuring a few snippets of her and Abasolo together. “Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024,” she wrote.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the divorce filing, Abasolo listed Dec. 31 as the date of separation. Per USA Today, the court docs also showed that Abasolo requested spousal support and “requested to terminate the court's ability to reward spousal support to Lindsay.” Court papers reportedly indicate Abasolo is hoping to win ownership rights of their shared residences.

On Jan 2, Abasolo posted about the divorce on Instagram. “If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” he wrote. "Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far.”

Instagram: @thebryanabasolo

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," Abasolo continued. "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

In his statement, Abasolo also warned against listening to any rumors. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he added. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."