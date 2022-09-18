Rachel Is "Blindsided" & Calls Out Tino For Lying In This Bachelorette Preview

Part 2 of the Season 19 finale of The Bachelorette, which features two leading women vying for love, can’t come soon enough. The finale is already expected to be filled with plenty of tears and drama, and the new preview for the live Sept. 20 show only ups the intrigue. ABC dropped the preview on Sept. 13, following the Part 1 episode which aired the same night. In the preview clip, bachelorette Rachel Recchia reveals that she feels “blindsided” and calls out Tino Franco for lying. Looks like the Part 2 finale will be a must-watch.

The preview also offers a great recap on all the drama to come out of the current Season 19...so far. Last week, during Part 1, Rachel sent home Zach Shallcross and Aven Jones, leaving Tino Franco as her finalist. But things aren’t looking so promising for the two as the preview shows a heated argument between them.

Rachel confronts Tino over his lack of honesty in the competition, but it’s unclear from the trailer what it is that Tino may be lying about. "Look me in the eyes and lie to me again,” she says. "You did say that!" Tino argues back. "You said that." Afterward, Rachel is seen in tears as she tells Tino that she wants "an answer for why you did what you did."

The preview wraps up with a shot of Rachel at the final rose ceremony and a voiceover of her reflecting on everything that’s led up to the finale, though it isn’t clear from the clip if it’s related to her argument with Tino. “I have never felt this blindsided and betrayed,” she says. “I’m done.”

Fellow Bachelorette Gabby Windey is also featured in the preview struggling with the upcoming final rose ceremony. ICYMI, Gabby’s final suitor, Erich Schwer, confessed during Part 1 of the finale that he wanted to date her in the real world before committing to an engagement. Based on the Part 2 preview, it appears the pair is still trying to smooth things over. "I'm so sick of it," Gabby says in a voiceover during a scene in which she closes the door on Erich.

To see if Rachel and Gabby’s love stories end with engagements or heartbreak, make sure to catch The Bachelorette finale on Sept. 20 on ABC.