When you reach the level of fame Priyanka Chopra has attained, fans are watching your every move. It’s a truth Chopra knows all too well, especially after her relationship with Nick Jonas propelled her even further into the spotlight. Like any celebrity relationship, the pair face breakup rumors from time to time. But don’t be fooled, because according to Chopra, they’re still going strong despite the gossip.

ICYMI: Chopra and her hubby faced split rumors last November when fans noticed the Quantico star changed her name on Instagram. While there weren’t any signs of trouble in paradise with her marriage, fans were confused why she dropped the word “Jonas” from the end of her IG name. As she told Vanity Fair in a new interview, small details of her relationship often get blown out of proportion.

"It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate," she told the outlet. "Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that."

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Chopra said she’s slowly but surely learning to roll with the punches. "We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do," he said. "But we've set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family."

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress admitted fame is no easy feat, but she’s learned to handle it with grace nonetheless.

"I'm starting to protect myself a lot more because I realize how much [the entertainment business] takes out of you," Chopra added. "It takes a part of your soul, constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch. Or not fall when you're walking up on a red carpet or say something wrong or have a bad f*cking day."

The most important takeaway from Chopra’s Vanity Fair article? Despite what internet rumors may say, she and Jonas are going strong as ever.