To celebrate turning 32, Princess Eugenie spent her birthday on March 23 talking a simple walk with her family. The Princess shared a rare photo on Instagram of her husband Jack Brooksbank and their 13-month-old son, August Philip Hawke.

The picture showed the trio with their backs to the camera as Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank held their sons hands and walked him down a dirt path. “What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys. Thank you Xx 😘,” she captioned the shot on Instagram, which featured the family in casual clothes on a beautiful spring day.

Eugenie, who is the only member of the British royal family with a personal Instagram account, wore a beautiful floral dress and white sneakers. Her husband donned a green hoodie, pair of jeans, and white-soled sneakers. As for Princess Eugenie’s son, August Philip (who’s named after his great grandfather, Prince Philip), they dressed him in a cute orange T-shirt and striped pants.

Princess Eugenie’s post comes just weeks after she and Brooksbank celebrated August Philip’s first birthday on Feb. 9. The Princess, who is the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, marked the occasion by sharing two family photos on Instagram.

The first post featured the couple with their son on top of a snowy mountain, while the second photo showed the birthday boy wearing a nametag on his back as he played with toys.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie," Eugenie wrote, revealing her adorable nickname for the toddler. "You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! 💙💙💙."

Eugenie and Brooksbank welcomed August, their first child, in February 2021. This was three years after the couple married in October of 2018. Occasionally, Eugenie, whose older sister is Princess Beatrice, gives her followers a look into her family’s everyday life by posting photos on IG. However, she routinely hides her son’s face in order to maintain his privacy.

Judging by Princess Eugenie’s latest family photo, it seems like little August is growing up so quickly!