Prince William Condemned Racism In Soccer, So Why'd He Stay Silent On Meghan?

After calling out the racism which stemmed from the Euro 2020 Final, the Duke of Cambridge is under fire for hypocrisy. Seeing as Prince William’s remarks arrived just four months after the palace faced scrutiny for alleged racist remarks about Meghan Markle’s son, William’s stance on the slander is receiving mixed reactions. Prince William's statement condemning racism in soccer is important, but is seeing backlash.

Three men, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, are being racially abused after the Euro 2020 Soccer Final on July 11 due to the fact they missed their penalty kicks in the game. The English soccer players have seen an onslaught on hateful messages on social media, and London Metropolitan Police have opened an investigation. Amid the investigation, Prince William shared a statement to Twitter condemning the despicable behavior.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,” he tweeted on July 12 via the official Kensington Royal Twitter account. “It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

You can see William’s statement below.

After seeing William’s tweet, many royal fans pointed out he and the rest of the royal family stayed silent when Meghan Markle faced similar racist treatment. The Duchess of Sussex faced racist treatment both online and by British tabloids, but the royal family never publicly spoke out about her mistreatment.

“You see. The whole world is watching. I’ve said it from the very beginning: The Royal Family hurts itself by allowing Meghan Markle to be abused,” one person tweeted.

Another said William’s hypocrisy is “suffocating.” “He really had the audacity to release that statement like he hasn't been front and center of the abuse that Meghan has suffered,” they wrote.

All of the tweets seemed to point out the Duke’s hypocrisy.

“Hypocritical persons never fail to amaze me. Where was this outrage for Meghan Markle?” one person questioned.

It was during her March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that Meghan first spoke out about the racist treatment she saw from the palace, and it looks like royal fans aren’t going to let that slide.