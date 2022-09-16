The Palace Will Allow Prince Harry To Wear His Military Uniform Just This Once

In a turn of events, Prince Harry can officially commemorate his military service at one of the Queen’s funeral proceedings. On Sept. 15, British journalist Omid Scobie reported that Buckingham Palace approved Harry to wear his British military uniform at his grandmother’s final vigil at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17. Harry served in the British military for 10 years.

The decision comes after a representative for Harry told E! Online on Sept. 13 said the Duke of Sussex wouldn’t be able to wear the military garb he’s worn for royal events in the past, including his brother Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears,” the representative said.

Only working members of the royal family are allowed to wear their military outfits, and Harry’s status as a non-working royal initially barred him from wearing his uniform. The same ruling was not required of Harry’s uncle Prince Andrew, who is also a non-working royal. He was granted permission to wear his uniform at the Queen’s upcoming final vigil, though he was stripped of his military titles earlier this year following a sexual assault lawsuit. He has formally denied the accusations.

“Common sense has prevailed,” a royal insider told The Mirror on Sept. 15 of the decision to allow Harry to wear his military uniform. “It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans. It is important that the Queen's grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together."

JACOB KING/AFP/Getty Images

According to Scobie, on the evening of Sept. 17, Harry and the Queen Elizabeth II’s seven other grandchildren, including Prince William, will stand guard at the Queen’s vigil at Westminster Hall for 15 minutes.

The Queen has been lying in state at Westminster Hall since Sept. 14. Her state funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, after which her body will be interred at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.