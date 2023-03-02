Yikes: Harry & Meghan Were Asked To Vacate Their UK Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving their U.K. home. On Mar. 1, a spokesperson for the couple revealed they’ve been asked to vacate their Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle. "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” the spokesperson told People. This news further nods at rising tensions between the duo (specifically, Harry) and the royal family, who are currently preparing a coronation for his father, King Charles III, on May 6.

It seems this sudden ousting has been on the horizon for a while. On Feb. 28, The Sun reported King Charles III planned to move his brother, Prince Andrew, to the Windsor residence. According to People, Prince Andrew — who was stripped of his royal titles following his ties to Jeffrey Epstein — currently lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Though Harry and Meghan have confirmed their removal from the cottage, it’s unclear if Andrew has officially moved there yet.

The royal couple were reportedly stunned by the eviction notice, as the late Queen Elizabeth II gave them the home as an upgraded wedding gift in 2018. This move also shortly came before the birth of their son, Archie. IYDK, the duo originally lived in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, a tiny home where Harry revealed he proposed to Meghan in their Netflix docuseries.

It’s clear the residence is a soft spot for them. According to People, Harry and Meghan continued visiting Frogmore Cottage after their move to California following stepping down as working royals in 2020. For a while, Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank moved into the cottage before the arrival of their son, August, in February 2021.

“Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s residence in the U.K., and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family,” a source said at the time, per People.

This sudden move follows the release of Harry’s memoir Spare, which includes allegations about the royal family. The most damning claim (which was leaked as an excerpt ahead of the book’s release) details that his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him during an argument over Meghan. As for King Charles’ upcoming coronation, a palace insider previously told People Harry and Meghan will be invited; however, a source close to the couple said they’ve yet to receive an invite.