Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Exes To Be Part Of His Memoir

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare, which is set to be released Jan. 10, 2023, seems like it’s already stirring up some trouble. On Oct. 30, an insider told The Sun that Harry asked his ex-girlfriends to be a part of his memoir, putting the royal family and its inner circle on edge.

Apparently, while working on the book, Harry got in touch with his exes with the hope of them contributing. “Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said ‘No,’” a source claimed to the outlet. “It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.” (OK, pretty sure the rules about not speaking to the press had more to do with the royal family than Harry himself, but I digress.)

This added back-and-forth has reportedly raised some eyebrows among his family and friends. “There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with,” the insider added, guessing that the “extra to-ing and fro-ing” is because “the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included.”

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Though there’s still a lot of uncertainty about what the book will actually include — per its website, it will focus on “insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief” — that hasn’t stopped the royals from worrying. On Oct. 29, a source told The Mirror, “This book could spell the end for any relationship Harry wants to have with his family, it’s desperately sad.”

Plus, according to the insider, Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to skip the royal family’s Christmas celebrations — expected to take place only a couple of weeks before Spare’s release date. Per the insider, the relationship between Harry and his family is “near rock bottom,” and the book isn’t expected to help matters.

The insider continued, “Everyone is bracing themselves for yet another fraught and frantic period at the mercy of the Sussexes.” Who knew the royal family (who has an estimated net worth of $28 billion, BTW) could be “at the mercy” of anyone?