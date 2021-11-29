Prince Charles Reportedly Reacted To Claims He Asked About Archie's Skin Tone

One of the biggest bombshells of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview in March 2020 was that members of the royal family apparently speculated “how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he's born.” At the time, the couple didn’t reveal who they were referring to, but Oprah later told CBS This Morning Harry reportedly said it was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Phillip. Since then, people have wondered which royal could have made those comments. According to Page Six and various outlets, Christopher Andersen’s new book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, claims it was Prince Charles who commented on Archie’s skin tone. Prince Charles’ spokesman denied the accusations, however. (Elite Daily reached out to the Palace for comment on the claims against Charles but did not hear back in time for publication.)

According to Andersen’s book, a source close to the royal family claims that Prince Charles made the comment on the day Meghan and Harry’s engagement was officially announced on Nov. 27, 2017. During breakfast with his wife Camilla that morning, Prince Charles reportedly asked, “I wonder what the children will look like?” The source said Camilla was ”somewhat taken aback” by his comment and replied, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.” The source then claimed Prince Charles lowered his voice and said, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

According to People, Prince Charles’ spokesperson denied that these events ever happened, and said, “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan was the one who first brought the incident to light during the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah earlier this year. She said that while she was pregnant with Archie, she was told her child may not receive a royal title or any sort of security, and that the reasoning might have been connected to “how dark his skin might be when he's born." (Kensington Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Meghan’s claims.)

"That was relayed to me from Harry — that was a conversation family members had with him," Meghan said. She refused to reveal any names because that “would be very damaging to them.”

Although we still don’t know who made these comments, it’s possible Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will give us more information about what really happened behind the scenes.