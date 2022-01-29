Pete Davidson has a new nickname and it’s Uncle Pete. On Friday, Jan. 28 the comedian had an adorable meet-up with his close buddy John Mulaney’s two-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Davidson was reportedly in Los Angeles spending time with new flame Kim Kardashian, and while there he made time to stop by and see an old friend. Everyone was able to see Pete Davidson’s cute photos with John Mulaney’s son via Mulaney’s Instagram Story.

Mulaney, who shared the first photo of his son with Olivia Munn at the end of 2021, captured the meet-n-greet between Malcolm and Davidson and shared a pic and video for all to see. The first pic in Mulaney’s IG Story showed the 28-year-old cradling the child, set to the “F.U.N. Song” from SpongeBob SquarePants. With Pete for an uncle, it makes sense that they would be singing “F is for friends who do stuff together/ U is for you and me/ N is for anywhere and anytime at all/ Down here in the deep blue sea!”

The pic was followed up with a video where Davidson was trying to have baby Malcolm sit up on his lap. After observing baby Malcolm, Davidson had one keen insight. “Yeah, babies are all head,” he said through a laugh. “They're, like, all head.”

Before Davidson’s playdate with Malcolm, he joined Kim and her sister Khloé Kardashian for an outing that began with a trip to an escape room followed by dinner. An inside source claimed, “He made sure to call the restaurant ahead of time to take care of the bill to get that out of the way. Pete was a total gentleman. He took care of everything and wanted Kim and her friends to have the best time.”

So it def seems like Davidson has checked off some boxes with little sister Khloé.

Davidson wasn’t the only one who had big plans. Mulaney and Munn scheduled a playdate to introduce baby Malcolm to friends Henry Golding and Liv Lo’s daughter Lyla earlier that day. Munn captured the baby playdate and documented the day on her IG profile with a slideshow of photos of the two families hanging out.

Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images

With Davidson and Mulaney being longtime besties, we are bound to see another Uncle Pete and Malcolm interaction again.