Everyone knows the best part about the holidays is getting to spend time with loved ones — and for comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn, the season is extra special this year as they welcome a new member of their family into the world. The two entertainers officially began dating in the spring of 2021, and they immediately hit it off. Months later, Mulaney and Munn are sharing the name and first photos of their newborn son Malcolm, and they’re so adorable you’ll forget all about how messy this whole situation is. I mean, are the holidays even the holidays without a little family drama?

“My Golden Ox baby,” Munn wrote in a Dec. 24 Instagram post, referring to her son’s Chinese Zodiac sign. “Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays,” she captioned alongside an adorable photo of her son napping in a blue hat and fleece blanket. Mulaney also created a post dedicated to his newborn son using the same photo, writing: “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Gosh, don’t you just love love?

The photos come on month after Munn reportedly gave birth to Malcolm on Nov. 24.

Since Munn and Mulaney’s relationship began, it’s been the subject of much media speculation. Although the two didn’t officially kick off their whirlwind romance until May 2021 — after Mulaney checked out of rehab and filed for divorce from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler — the two have been in and out of contact with one another as early as September 2013, when the couple reportedly met at Seth Meyers’ wedding. In 2015, Munn revealed to HuffPost Live how she was “obsessed with hanging out with and talking to” Mulaney when they met. “We were at a wedding together and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” she said.

Eventually, it seems like the obsession turned out to be mutual, when Mulaney spilled how he and Munn were expecting on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2021. “I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he told Meyers, referring to Munn. “We're having a baby together,” he added.

Now, little Malcom is here to ring in the holiday season with Munn and Mulaney, and he couldn’t be any more adorable.