First comes love, then comes paparazzi pics, then comes…a house? Pete Davidson is apparently ready to buy real estate in Los Angeles, all because of his budding fling with Kim Kardashian. On Jan. 27, a source claimed to Us Weekly that the comedian is ready to take the next step in his relationship with the social media icon and mega-million businesswoman. “Pete’s been spending more time in L.A. to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there,” the source said, adding, “They’ve definitely gotten serious.”

Davidson’s love of New York (his home state) has played a particularly major role in his career, from his time on Saturday Night Live to his own comedic and film pursuits, like King of Staten Island. But with Kardashian seemingly taking a new spot in his heart, a home on the golden coast may be the next big move.

The two were even spotted at Jeff Bezos’ home in LA having dinner alongside a slew of celebrity attendees. If anyone could provide good real estate advice, it’s probably Bezos.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite the public outings and clear attraction, both Kardashian and Davidson have stayed hush hush on the specifics of their relationship. They’ve been linked together since late October, and while originally kept their romantics to private settings, have now been spotted in public numerous times, traveling together and becoming closer. When he visits Kim in California, he reportedly stays at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

They even traveled to the Bahamas together, with a source telling Us Weekly, “Kim and Pete wanted to spend this time together because they’re both going to be working a lot during the coming months. Pete will be filming, and Kim is launching some new products, so they’ll still be able to see each other, but this is the last time they’ll be able to spend a lot of quality time together for a few months.”

If there’s one thing we know about Davidson, it’s that he loves a whirlwind romance — yes, we’re looking at you, Ariana. But hey, real estate is always a great investment regardless… right?