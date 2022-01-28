It looks like Pete Davidson is apparently Khloé Kardashian-approved. According to a Jan. 28 Page Six report, the social media star and cryptic quote-loving sharer has reportedly given the Saturday Night Live comedian her blessing when it comes to his relationship with Kim Kardashian. A source claimed, “She loves Pete and is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister.” A second source added, “She is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister,” the second insider reiterated. “We hear their closest friends and family approve on both sides.”

As showcased numerous times over the years on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé has always had strong opinions regarding her sister’s relationships, and she’s never been afraid to show them. It’s great to see that Kim has her support as she navigates this new and exciting romance.

Khloé is so supportive, in fact, that Page Six reported she accompanied Kim and Pete for a date night earlier this week. Others in attendance included swimwear designers Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, and Tracy Romulus, the Chief Marketing Officer of KKW Brands.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The night began with an escape room and ended with dinner. A source claimed, “He made sure to call the restaurant ahead of time to take care of the bill to get that out of the way. Pete was a total gentleman. He took care of everything and wanted Kim and her friends to have the best time.”

While they kept their relationship quite hidden and private at first, Kim and Davidson have begun to emerge into the public eye together increasingly so in recent weeks. While they’ve yet to label anything or make their romance official, it hasn’t stopped ex Kanye West from commenting on the matter, accusing Kim of “playing games.”

Nevertheless, now with her sister on her side, we hope Kim’s days are being filled with Davidson-inspired belly laughs.