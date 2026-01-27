Both Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have had high-profile relationships in the past, so they’ve decided to keep their romance a bit more private. That said, the new parents are ready to reveal some intimate details about what brought them together, including how they met and why their unconventional first date made them realize they are a perfect match.

Davidson and Hewitt tell Elite Daily that although they were both not interested in a relationship around early 2025, their friends insisted that they meet one another. “We have some mutual friends that were like, ‘She's a female you and you're a male her,’” Davidson says. “We were both not dating for a while, and not really looking for anything.”

Because of that, the two agreed to keep things extremely casual on their first date. “We both wore sweatpants and giant hoodies, and we just talked for four hours,” Davidson says. “We were both done trying to impress people. We just had the most ‘I don't give a f*ck’ first date ever. Our goal was to watch The Sopranos — we put it on for maybe five minutes, and then we just talked for four hours. It was definitely the most memorable, cool first date I've ever had.”

Date nights have become a lot rarer in the past month, after the couple welcomed their baby daughter Scottie on Dec. 12. Now, an exciting night out can just consist of driving through a SONIC for some fast food. In fact, their sheer joy at chowing down on SONIC’s corndogs and milkshakes (which Hewitt chronicled in a recent TikTok) earned them a partnership with the chain to promote its $6 Smasher meal, which comes with the new All-American SONIC Smasher burger.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple’s late-night drive-through run wound up being the perfect impromptu date. “We started trying to get out of the house occasionally since having a baby, so we went to this escape room that was 20 minutes away,” Hewitt says. On the way back, Davidson excitedly pointed out a SONIC. “We ordered a bunch of stuff, and Pete was being so funny, so I was like, ‘I'm just going to record it.’ And we made the messiest video ever.”

“We were laughing at how exciting our life is now,” Davidson says. “Like, we're so excited just to go through a drive-through.”

“That’s a date night for us now,” Hewitt adds.