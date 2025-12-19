Pete Davidson is officially a dad. And although he’s only had a daughter for a few days, he’s already off to a beautiful start of this new parenting era, as he revealed the touching name he’s given his baby. Grab the tissues, because the story behind the name is a real tearjerker.

Davidson’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced the birth of their little one in a Dec. 18 Instagram post. Various candid photos showed Davidson and Hewitt lovingly holding their newborn. Hewitt wrote that the baby’s name is Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, and she was born several days earlier.

“Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” Hewitt wrote. “scottie rose hewitt davidson ♥️ my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Anyone familiar with Davidson’s life story will immediately understand the name choice. His father was Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died while responding to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers. Pete was 7 years old at the time, and has frequently spoken about the immense impact that loss has had on him both as a person and a comedian.

In 2015, Davidson tweeted about his father: “There’s not a day that goes by where I dont think of u. Ur my hero. Cant wait to see u again someday.”

There’s an extra significance to naming his daughter Scottie. A couple months before her birth, Davidson told a story about how much he cherished old friends of his dad who refer to him not as Scott, but as Scottie. He said that when fans started lying to him about knowing his dad to get into his comedy shows, he could weed out the real ones by if they used his nickname.

“I could always tell who is telling the truth cause the second they start talking, they have this big smile and their eyes kinda light up, and they call him Scottie, which is what his friends call him,” Davidson said during a September podcast appearance. “So I always could tell, and everything I hear is always really sweet.”

And now, there’s a new Scottie Davidson to keep his memory live even more profoundly.