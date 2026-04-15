Perfect Match Reveals Season 4 Cast & A Brand-New Twist

The Avengers of dating shows is making its comeback with even more surprises, including a mysterious twist, a foray into the Bravo-verse, and one major glow-up. Yes, it’s that time of year once again for Perfect Match to give you all the horny chaos. Season 4 is kicking off this May, but before you tune in, here’s everything you need to know about the wild new cast.

Netflix announced everyone who will be hooking up (and breaking up) on the fourth season of Perfect Match on April 15. One name that immediately stands out is recent Vanderpump Rules addition Ally Lewber, who broke up with her co-star James Kennedy in early 2025. Last season was the first time Perfect Match expanded beyond Netflix shows by including Bachelor contestants, and Lewber’s addition marks the first time the show is wading into Bravo’s roster of reality stars.

Another familiar face (or... maybe not as familiar as you’d expect) is Jimmy Presnell from Love Is Blind Season 6. Last year, Jimmy debuted a pretty surprising physical transformation, revealing that he spent over $10,000 on a dramatic hair transplant, as well as shedding 30 pounds in the gym. So, viewers may need to do a double-take to realize where they’ve seen him before.

The Cast Is Stacked With Reality Stars

Netflix

Here are the 20 contestants who will be looking for love on Season 4:

There’s A New Twist

Netflix has also teased a new wrinkle in the game, which will allow more singles to enter the house and stay in the game longer than in past seasons. The specifics of this twist haven’t been revealed, but it promises to give late arrivals a better chance at making a match.

The Premiere Date Is So Close

Season 4 will drop its first five episodes on May 13. Then, two more episodes will be released on May 20, followed by the finale on May 27.