Kourtney Kardashian isn’t a regular mom, she’s a cool mom. Her steamy romance with Travis Barker has brought out a whole other side to her, including thumb-sucking PDA all over social media, and a never-before-seen hot girl summer bob fans can’t get enough of. Now, she’s passed on the new ‘do vibes to her daughter. Penelope Disick's new bright red hair is giving Little Mermaid vibes.

On Aug. 26, Kardashian uploaded pictures of Penelope’s makeover with a series of fiery emojis captioning the post. Fan’s commented on the 9-year-old’s punk hairstyle with comparisons to iconic redheads like Jessica Rabbit and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Kardashian isn’t afraid to let her daughter express herself, and she’s been leading by example. On July 30, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a picture of her very short hair, apparently courtesy of Barker. Kourtney captioned an Instagram Story of her long locks laying on the floor, "haircuts by @travisbarker."

Kardashian and Barker seem to be head over heels in love, and their romance has the mom of four letting loose. A source told E! on July 13, "It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved. They are in it for the long haul."

"Everyone in the family adores Travis and their families mesh seamlessly. Kourtney is so close with Travis’ kids now and vice versa. They have become a family unit together and it's special," the source continued.

Barker’s countless tattoos and overall punk vibe may be rubbing off on Kardashian and her kids, and the results are adorable. Still, I can’t help but wonder what Kardashian’s ex and Penelope’s father, Scott Disick, feels about it all.