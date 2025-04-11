Spoiler warning: This post contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3. Despite some Episode 1 foreshadowing, the incest sex scene between Saxon and Lochlan in The White Lotus Season 3 took pretty much everyone by surprise. According to Patrick Schwarzenegger (who played Saxon), even his fiancée Abby Champion was shocked by the intimate scene in Episode 6.

“My fiancée was nagging me nonstop when I booked the role, and she was like, ‘You got to tell me who dies,’” Schwarzenegger recalled on an April 10 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But Schwarzenegger refused to drop any spoilers. “I'm like, ‘I'm not telling you who dies. I signed my life away. Mike will fire me,’” he said.

Champion then asked her fiancé about his White Lotus character’s romantic exploits. “She was like, ‘OK, fine. Just tell me, do you hook up with people?’” Schwarzenegger continued. “And I was like, ‘Baby, you know The White Lotus. I can't tell you this information.’”

“She was like, ‘Just tell me, do you get with people?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ And she was like, ‘Who? Which girls do you get with?’ I was like, ‘I can't tell you,’” he said.

But the back-and-forth stopped once Champion saw Saxon and Lachlan’s storyline play out. Schwarzenegger continued, “And then Episode 5 comes out and [Episode] 6, and she's like, ‘You got with your brother?!’”

Warner Bros

Apparently, the big reveal alleviated any tension between Champion and Schwarzenegger over White Lotus spoilers. “She was like, ‘You should have told me that way earlier. We would have had no fights,’” he added.

Schwarzenegger himself was shocked when he first read the “despicable, yet entertaining and fun” scene. “I knew to a degree that wild things were going to happen. I didn’t know to what degree,” he told Elite Daily in March. “When I read it, my mouth was on the floor. I was in shock at where the storyline went.”

“It was a weird scene, but as an actor, it’s a moment where you get to shine,” he added at the time. “I got to dig deep and prove some of my work. It’s fun to kind of test the waters.”