Paris Had The Best Reaction To Britney's Dad Requesting To End Her Conservatorship

Paris Hilton has always been one of Britney Spears’ most vocal supporters amid her fight to end her 13-year conservatorship. She’s been speaking up about the #FreeBritney movement since 2019, so when the singer’s court battle took a turn on Tuesday, Sept. 7, she of course had to address it on her podcast. Paris Hilton's reaction to Jamie Spears’ request to end Britney's conservatorship was everything.

“Britney Spears’ father just petitioned to end her conservatorship. This is such an unexpected turn,” Hilton said on her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris, which she just launched in February. “I didn’t think anyone was expecting this but it’s just amazing to hear to know that Britney is another step closer to having her freedom which she deserves so much.”

Hilton remarked how Britney’s June 23 court testimony, during which the star broke her silence about her conservatorship for the first time, played a big part in changing the course of the #FreeBritney movement. “It’s just been, these past months, watching her really just come out there and be so strong and so brave and finally hear her speak up and speak her mind and it really shows that the truth will set you free,” Hilton said.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The DJ then shared a message directly to her friend. "I am just so proud and so happy for you Britney. You deserve all the happiness and freedom in the world. I just want to say that I admire you for your strength and just know that you're an inspiration for so many others,” Hilton continued. “I am so happy that justice is being served and that you are finally going to have what you've always wanted. Just to have your life back and be able to do the things that you want to do and enjoy your life and everything that you've worked so hard for,” she added. “It breaks my heart just what has happened and what you've went through but you're just showing that you're turning your pain into a purpose and turning your trauma into a triumph. It's just an incredible thing to see."

Hilton ended the segment by saying she “adores” Britney and she’s been thinking a lot about her conservatorship. “It’s been something that’s been really bothering me and hurting my heart and so many others around the world,” she said. “Brit, I just want you to know that everyone loves you so much. You have the most incredible, loyal, and amazing fanbase. They all love you so much.”

Listen to Hilton talking about Britney on her podcast below.

It’s nice to see that after all these years, Hilton still has Britney’s back!