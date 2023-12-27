Paramore fans might be about to face some hard times. Rumors of the band breaking up started on Dec. 26 after the band scrubbed their X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram pages. Plus, per a CNN report, the band’s website — paramore.net — went dark. Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro haven’t publicly commented on the rumors — but they did give a telling interview in December that could shed some light on what’s going on.

Speaking to UPROXX for a Dec. 14 cover, the members of Paramore agreed that their future was uncertain. Per the story, after wrapping up their This Is Why tour at the end of 2023, the band technically fulfilled all obligations to their label and were now considered free agents. (On Dec. 15, Paramore’s official Instagram account re-posted a screenshot of this particular section of the article on their IG Stories.)

“The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community,” Williams told the outlet at the time. Farro added, “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

On Dec. 26, Paramore surprised fans by wiping their accounts on X and Instagram. Williams did the same to her personal account. Considering the band’s website was also disabled, fans got concerned that the group might have disbanded. (Coincidentally, these rumors all gained traction on Dec. 27, Williams’ 35th birthday.)

Instagram Instagram INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Fans quickly convened on X to discuss the rumors. “WOKE [UP] TO SEEING PARAMORE BREAKING UP ?!?!!!???? HELLOOOO,” one fan wrote on Dec. 27.

Another fan commented on the rumors, “if paramore is breaking up, i won’t make it.”

But Paramore fans on TikTok were slightly more optimistic. After a video pointing out Paramore’s empty Instagram page and 404-error website went viral, fans flooded the comments section with alternate theories, hoping to disprove the breakup.

“They just fulfilled their contract with their last record label and aren’t resigning with them and probably going to be independent!! A refresh!!” one fan guessed.

Another wrote, “Paramore entering their Rep Era.” It’s possible they took some inspo from Swift’s 2017 album; the band is still scheduled to open for Swift’s Eras Tour during the European leg in 2024.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paramore has had a complicated history with membership. In 2010, founding members Zac and Josh Farro dramatically left the band. Then, in 2015, Williams secretly left the group to focus on her mental health. Flash forward to 2017, Zac Farro rejoined Paramore, and even began dating Williams in 2022.

The brand also previously took a hiatus in 2018. “Let’s see what it’s like to not hang our identities on Paramore all the time,” Williams explained the band’s break to The Guardian in 2022. One four-year hiatus later, and the band released music together again: the This Is Why album. Let’s just hope it’s not their last.