6 Wild (But Convincing) Outer Banks Final Season Theories

The Pogues’ final adventure is on the horizon, and after the shocking ending of Outer Banks Season 4, fans are theorizing more than ever about how the unpredictable series will end. Thankfully, there seemed to be a few clues sprinkled throughout Season 4 that may help with the speculation. Oh, and consider this your SPOILER ALERT not to read on if you haven’t finished the fourth season yet.

So much happened in the penultimate season of Outer Banks, but if you watched closely enough, you might have picked up on some hints about a few directions the fifth and final season may head in. Key characters have already mentioned a specific setting change, important relationship updates, and even some mystical goings-on that could have a huge impact. Outer Banks has mainly steered clear of the supernatural, but not entirely (remember Carla Limbrey being able to walk thanks to a mythical shroud?) — and that’s what’s fueling the wildest theory of all.

But before we get too out-there, let’s start off with the most plausible Season 5 theories, and work our way up.

1. It Will Be Set In Lisbon

The setting for the final season can be pretty safely assumed to be Lisbon, Portugal. At the end of Season 4, the Pogues resolved to chase Chandler Groff down to get revenge for JJ, with Rafe mentioning that Groff had a buyer for the Blue Crown in Lisbon. It’s the only feasible place for the Pogues to go next.

2. Pope Will Suffer From PTSD Or Have A Meltdown

Netflix

Pope experienced a pretty traumatic event in Season 4’s finale, shooting the assassin Lightner point-blank in the head. He’d previously avoided shooting anyone, and he appeared incredibly affected after the fact. The lingering on Pope’s reaction seemed to suggest it will affect his mental health in the future.

3. The Pogues Will Kill Chandler Groff

The whole mission for Season 5 sounds like it will be the Pogues hunting down JJ’s cutthroat father Chandler Groff. Hopefully, OBX fans will get the catharsis of seeing Kiara get her revenge on Groff for him killing her boyfriend.

4. Sarah And John B Will Name Their Baby JJ

Netflix

JJ suggested it himself when he was still alive. After the group arrived in Morocco, JJ pointed out that his name would work for a boy or a girl baby. John B and Sarah may have laughed it off at the time, but now they might take it seriously as a tribute to their fallen friend.

5. Kiara And Rafe Will Date

Back at the start of Outer Banks, nobody would expect Kiara to fall for the homicidal Kook who once tried to kill her. But fans have noticed she and Rafe have grown a lot closer in recent seasons, so much so that Riara is now a popular ship among fans (even though the actors don’t like it). Season 4 ended with Kiara and Rafe being the only two members of the group vocally resolved to get revenge on Groff, suggesting their dynamic will be explored more next season.

6. The Blue Crown Will Resurrect JJ

Netflix

This is undoubtedly the wildest theory of all... but it’s also not totally impossible in the semi-magical Outer Banks universe. The Blue Crown that Groff stole from JJ at the end of Season 4 is supposed to give its wearer one wish. If the Pogues get the crown back, they can wish JJ back to life (assuming the wish-granting is real).

If Outer Banks really wants to go out with a massive swing, then maybe a magical resurrection is the way to go.